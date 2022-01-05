TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has asked Nigerians to tender an apology to her, following an update on Sylvester Oromoni’s case.

Recall hours ago, Lagos Government exonerated the 5 Dowen College and five staff of allegations linking them to the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

It was subsequently alleged that the Toxicology test carried out on the deceased didn’t confirm any act of murder perpetrated against him.

Reacting to this, Kemi Olunloyo who stated weeks ago that Sylvester Oromoni wasn’t murdered, called on Nigerians to apologize to her over the criticisms and backlashes she received from them over her stand on the case.

In her words:

“STOP THREATENING ME‼️
I’m an investigative journalist and always vindicated in my investigations even preliminary. All of you need to apologize to me. Without journalists your story has no mission. Kemi Olunloyo 🇳🇬”

