Entertainment
By Shalom

Mother of late Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni has reacted after Lagos State Government and the police exonerated Dowen students and staff.

Hours ago, Lagos state govt exonerated Dowen college students and staff of complicity in her son’s death.

However, in a video released this afternoon, Mrs Oromoni who could not hold back tears, prayed for God to fight for her and cut short the lives of all those who cut short the life of her son.

The heartbroken mother went on to pray that God should visit those supporting her son’s killers, so they can also feel the pain that she is feeling.

The devastated mum said everyone celebrated Christmas and New Year but she did not celebrate with her son.

She prayed that God should arise and deal with those that are trying to turn the case upside down to give her late son an evil name.

Watch video below:

