By Shalom

The Bayelsa State Police Command in collaboration with youth of Sagbama Community have arrested three suspects for attempted ritual killing.

Reports gathered that the suspects namely; Emomotimi Magbisa, 16, Perebi Aweke, 15, and Eke Prince, 15, all natives of Sagbama Community, on Monday January 3, allegedly accosted one Endeley Comfort and lured her to Emomotimi’s apartment.

According to a statement by the Bayelsa’s police command’s spokesperson, SP Asinim Butswat, they c*t the victim’s finger and sprinkled the bl*od on a mirror for r!tual purposes.

Vigilant youth noticed the suspicious movements of the suspects and raised an alarm. The suspects were subsequently arrested and some substance suspected to be charms were recovered from them. The suspects have confessed to the crime while the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

