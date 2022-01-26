“Thank God I was stubborn and never passed my exams” – Bella Shmurda writes as he recounts how successful he is

Ace Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has recounted how he was stubborn and failed most of his school exams, yet he still come out successful in life.

The singer in a tweet on the micro blogging platform, appreciated God for making him successful despite his unseriousness.

He noted that his music now has over a billion (550 million), streams. He started that if he had not pursued his dream he would still be in school having carryovers.

He also thanked singer Pocolee, for encouraging him to do the Vision2020 viral video that made him a star.

He also appreciated YBNL manager, Olamide, for his listening ears and welcoming him with open hands as an upcoming act in the Nigerian music industry.

His words,

“Thank God I was stubborn and I never got to pass those exams then. Big thanks to @Poco__lee for telling me to do that vision2020 viral video, shoutout to @Olamide for his listening ears and open hands for upcoming acts”.

“I now worth over half a billion streams (550millions streams to be precise). I for still Dey lasu Dey wine and dine with carry overs and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing.”

See below,