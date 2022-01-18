“Thank God we don’t look like what we have been through” – Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa

Popular businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, has appreciated God for not allowing her to look like what she has been through.

This is coming some days after her short breakup with her husband. It however seems things are now right between her and her husband, Steve Thompson.

This is so as she re-added her husband’s name, ‘Thompson’, to her name on her Instagram page after their short break up.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, she shared a cute photo of her pregnant self and added a caption appreciating God for not making her look like what she has been through.

She wrote:

“A negative mind will never give you a positive life. Thank God we don’t look like what we’ve been through”.

See below,