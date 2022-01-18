TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother…

“Thank God we don’t look like what we have been through” – Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, has appreciated God for not allowing her to look like what she has been through.

Sandra Iheuwa
Sandra Iheuwa

This is coming some days after her short breakup with her husband. It however seems things are now right between her and her husband, Steve Thompson.

READ ALSO

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra…

Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa returns to her…

This is so as she re-added her husband’s name, ‘Thompson’, to her name on her Instagram page after their short break up.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, she shared a cute photo of her pregnant self and added a caption appreciating God for not making her look like what she has been through.

She wrote:

“A negative mind will never give you a positive life. Thank God we don’t look like what we’ve been through”.

See below,

Sandra Iheuwa
Sandra Iheuwa
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she wants” – Man…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother for money…

“He told me his wife ‘na mumu’ and has no sense” – Side chick shares experience…

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10 years in prison

Anambra man reportedly found dead in hotel room without private part

Man in shock as mentally challenged man gifts him N200

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Osun beware of FAKES!” — Davido drags cousin, Dele Adeleke over aspiration for…

“At 21, I’ve saved millions, gotten a house and bought a car” – Reality star,…

“People go die and people go miss” – Music producer, Samklef speaks on 2023…

I am now enjoying life – Hawker who gave money to prisoners in a van, says…

Barrister narrates experience with neighbor who never offered him a lift in his…

“Thank God we don’t look like what we have been through”…

Cubana Chiefpriest shows off the interior of his exotic mansion (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More