“Thanks for sacrificing your endorsement and influencing deals for the past 1 year” – Comedian AY eulogizes wife

Standup comedian and actor, comedian AY, has eulogized his wife, Mabel Makun, for sacrificing her endorsement and influencing deals in the last one year.

His wife, Mabel Makun recently put to bed a few days ago, 13 years after having their first daughter, Michelle.

AY who is happy at the news of their newborn took to his Instagram page and reiterated that the word “sacrifice” should be a common theme for motherhood.

According to him, women sacrifice their bodies for nine months by putting on weight and going through pain to give birth.

He added that his wife, took time off her interior jobs, sacrificed her endorsement and influencing opportunities in the last one year.

His words:

“The word “sacrifice” should be a common theme when we think of motherhood. First, our women/mothers sacrifice their bodies for nine months by putting on weight that feels unflattering and uncomfortable, losing their appetite for food they once enjoyed, not being able to have a glass of their favorite wine at will, and of course, all the excruciating aches and pains that come long before labor begins”.

“@realmabelmakun, no one knows our story in the last 13 years as we do. But I especially want to thank you for everything. Thank you for ignoring all the naysayers. Thank you for taking time off your numerous interior jobs at home and abroad to prepare for Ayomide, thank you for sacrificing all your endorsements/influencing opportunities in the last 1 year”.

