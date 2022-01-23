TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

School proprietor finally reveals why he killed beautiful…

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to…

I used N100 rat poison to kill 5-year-old Hanifa – Suspect…

“Thanks for sacrificing your endorsement and influencing deals for the past 1 year” – Comedian AY eulogizes wife

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Standup comedian and actor, comedian AY, has eulogized his wife, Mabel Makun, for sacrificing her endorsement and influencing deals in the last one year.

Comedian AY, his wife and daughter
Comedian AY, his wife and daughter

His wife, Mabel Makun recently put to bed a few days ago, 13 years after having their first daughter, Michelle.

READ ALSO

Comedian AY and wife welcomes baby girl 13 years after…

Comedian AY and his wife set to welcome a baby after 13…

AY who is happy at the news of their newborn took to his Instagram page and reiterated that the word “sacrifice” should be a common theme for motherhood.

According to him, women sacrifice their bodies for nine months by putting on weight and going through pain to give birth.

He added that his wife, took time off her interior jobs, sacrificed her endorsement and influencing opportunities in the last one year.

His words:

“The word “sacrifice” should be a common theme when we think of motherhood. First, our women/mothers sacrifice their bodies for nine months by putting on weight that feels unflattering and uncomfortable, losing their appetite for food they once enjoyed, not being able to have a glass of their favorite wine at will, and of course, all the excruciating aches and pains that come long before labor begins”.

“@realmabelmakun, no one knows our story in the last 13 years as we do. But I especially want to thank you for everything. Thank you for ignoring all the naysayers. Thank you for taking time off your numerous interior jobs at home and abroad to prepare for Ayomide, thank you for sacrificing all your endorsements/influencing opportunities in the last 1 year”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

School proprietor finally reveals why he killed beautiful 5-year-old Hanifa

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to hawk, shares…

I used N100 rat poison to kill 5-year-old Hanifa – Suspect confesses

Mother of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, reportedly attacks schoolteacher who…

Man narrates how he fainted twice after his wife revealed he isn’t the…

“How many Nigerians do you want to put in prison” – Jaruma…

“We should protect ourselves, follow law and order” –…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“The moment you hug someone, covenant has been made and you don finish” – Mummy…

“Thanks for sacrificing your endorsement and influencing deals for the…

School proprietor finally reveals why he killed beautiful 5-year-old Hanifa

“Dem go wan kill you because of roles and men” – actress…

“Take your frustrations out of my page” – Bobrisky fires back at people who drop…

“It’s either private, first class or business class” – Annie Idibia brags, says…

Ikorodu Bois hilariously remake moment Wizkid and Davido hugged each other last…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More