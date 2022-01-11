“The day I lost my virginity, I called my dad to inform him” – Singer, Kizz Daniels

Popular singer, Kizz Daniel, has revealed that his dad was the first person he broke the news to, when he lost his virginity at age 21.

The “Woju” crooner made this disclosure in an interview on The Will Downtown Magazine’s current edition, where he spoke about parenting and his relationship with his father.

According to him, his dad is his best friend, so rather than tell his friends about losing his virginity he called his father first to give him the details.

In his words;

“My dad is my best friend. I used the word ‘is’ because he’s still in my heart after him, then my brother. So I was really close to my dad but not so much with my mum.

As a normal dude, the day I lost my virginity, I should have called my friends but it was my dad. I lost my virginity at the age of 21 —as a kid, I was a bookworm and a huge nerd.

I studied Water Engineering and graduated with a 4.32 GPA —so I’m narrating everything to him; from the beginning, all the way to the end and he laughed from start to finish. It was a very weird conversation but that just goes to show how deep the bond went.”