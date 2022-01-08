‘The emotions I feel for you right now is pity, Karma is beautiful’ – Tonto Dikeh slams Sanwo-Olu

Nollywood actress and enterpreneur, Tonto Dikeh, has reacted to the Lagos state autopsy report on the late 12-year-old Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni.

In the autopsy report released on Friday, January 7th, 2021, The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosuon claimed that Sylvester Oromoni died a natural death.

This is contrary to the first autopsy report which revealed that toxic chemicals were found in Sylvester Oromoni’s stomach.

The CP while speaking with Journalists stated that investigations carried out by the police revealed that Ormoni was not taken to the hospital after he was discharged from the school’s sickbay ten days before his death.

In reaction to this, Tonto Dikeh, took to her Instagram page and questioned what happened to the first autopsy result, which was released online. She also questioned when it has become the duty of the police to interpret autopsy results.

While expressing her disappointment at Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Director of Dowen College, Lami Philips, she stated that Karma is beautiful.

In her words:

“This is the height of injustice in MY COUNTRY NIGERIA..

What happened to the first Autopsy that was shared online?

It was stated he died of Acute Lung Injury due to Chemical Intoxication in a background of blunt force Trauma. There are ro many information in the first Autopsy that isn’t in the second one”.

“Why was the case not tried in court to determine who is guilty or not ? Is Nigeria police now the court of law

Is it now the Job of a commissioner of Police to intepret an Autopsy Result”.

“@lagostategoverment I am disappointed

@dowencollegelagos I am disguised at the fact that you are a school out for money alone but not for the children(I said this before una luck that you met a calm mother)

@lamiphillips the emotions I feel for you right now is PITY because Karma is beautiful , DISAPPOINTED at the fact that MOTHERS ARENT MOTHERS ANYMORE

And every parent taking their child back to dowen I am sorry for you cause this could be you next”.

See below,