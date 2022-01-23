“The moment you hug someone, covenant has been made and you don finish” – Mummy G.O (Video)

Controversial Nigerian cleric and preacher, Funmilayo Adebayo a.k.a Mummy G.O has dropped another message about the covenant and sacredness of hugs.

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Solution ministry, Ogun State talked on the spiritual implications of hugs while preaching to her large congregation members.

According to her, during hugs, the chest of two persons come together and inside the chest is the heart, therefore immediately the two chests meet, a heart-to-heart covenant has been made.

Backing her statement, Evangelist Funmi affirmed she’s talking about the “Law of Lust” in the Kingdom of Darkness.

Watch the video:

However, many Nigerians have reacted to her statement, with some against it. See below:

@symplybams commented: “Na to dey hug from the back make our heart no touch each other😂”

@jonwickvii wrote:

“Na wah sha, but the crazy part is the fact y’all keep posting her for content and it’s free publicity for her irrespective of how much joke you make in the comment section…”

@onyibest68 wrote:

“Which kind yeye talk be this”