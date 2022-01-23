TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

School proprietor finally reveals why he killed beautiful…

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to…

I used N100 rat poison to kill 5-year-old Hanifa – Suspect…

“The moment you hug someone, covenant has been made and you don finish” – Mummy G.O (Video)

News
By Peter

Controversial Nigerian cleric and preacher, Funmilayo Adebayo a.k.a Mummy G.O has dropped another message about the covenant and sacredness of hugs.

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Solution ministry, Ogun State talked on the spiritual implications of hugs while preaching to her large congregation members.

Mummy G.O issues warning over hugging, says covenant is made between two people

READ ALSO

Covenant University becomes 1st Nigerian varsity to be…

According to her, during hugs, the chest of two persons come together and inside the chest is the heart, therefore immediately the two chests meet, a heart-to-heart covenant has been made.

Backing her statement, Evangelist Funmi affirmed she’s talking about the “Law of Lust” in the Kingdom of Darkness.

Watch the video:

However, many Nigerians have reacted to her statement, with some against it. See below:

@symplybams commented: “Na to dey hug from the back make our heart no touch each other😂”

@jonwickvii wrote:
“Na wah sha, but the crazy part is the fact y’all keep posting her for content and it’s free publicity for her irrespective of how much joke you make in the comment section…”

@onyibest68 wrote:
“Which kind yeye talk be this”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

School proprietor finally reveals why he killed beautiful 5-year-old Hanifa

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to hawk, shares…

I used N100 rat poison to kill 5-year-old Hanifa – Suspect confesses

Mother of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, reportedly attacks schoolteacher who…

Man narrates how he fainted twice after his wife revealed he isn’t the…

“How many Nigerians do you want to put in prison” – Jaruma…

“We should protect ourselves, follow law and order” –…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“The moment you hug someone, covenant has been made and you don finish” – Mummy…

“Thanks for sacrificing your endorsement and influencing deals for the…

School proprietor finally reveals why he killed beautiful 5-year-old Hanifa

“Dem go wan kill you because of roles and men” – actress…

“Take your frustrations out of my page” – Bobrisky fires back at people who drop…

“It’s either private, first class or business class” – Annie Idibia brags, says…

Ikorodu Bois hilariously remake moment Wizkid and Davido hugged each other last…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More