“There are many mysteries” – Daddy Freeze says as he leaks chat with Jim Iyke (Screenshot)

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has claimed that he was the first person who Jim Iyke approached to stage a fake publicity stunt.

According to Freeze, Jim had earlier contacted him for the viral fake fight which he orchestrated with Uche Maduagwu.

Recall, months ago, a fight between Jim and Uche in a viral video captured the attention of Nigerians for weeks before being debunked as false.

According to Daddy freeze, he was the first candidate for the stunt before Uche Maduagwu got the role.

“Do you know that I was the first to be approached by @jim.iyke for the online beef? We had concluded but then I ended up being unavailable.

There are many online mysteries…. Much of what you see on social media doesn’t really exist…no dey too gok am o….

🤣🤣🤣🤣 This was a brilliant idea though…😁😁,” he wrote.