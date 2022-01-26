“They abused your sister and you talking with romantic voice” Blessing CEO slams Toyo Baby

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has slammed actress, Juliana Olayode , aka, Toyo Baby, after she accused her former spiritual father, Pastor Timi Adigun of sexual abuse.

Toyo had taken to Instagram and accused Timi of taking control of her social media accounts. In reaction to this, Pastor Timi did a video where he revealed that he has a lot of secrets about Juliana Olayode, that the world will never know.

Toyo however clapped back at him, accusing him that he manipulated and sexually abused her sister.

She wrote,

“Did you listen to yourself at all? I don’t think you did. You manipulated and sexually abused my sister and you thought I would be calm. You expect me not to be furious. How are you processing the things you did and the things you said? How? I don’t get you.

“You talk about apology and forgiveness. Forgiving you is a process for me. I forgave you then, for my sanity, just when I am trying to move on. You do something else that triggers me and I get mad at you again and I beg God to help me forgive you again.

“The hurt is really deep, the pain, the trauma, the disappointment, the sleepless nights, the tears that drenched my pillow, the shock, the entire experience is indescribable.”

In reaction to this, Blessing CEO has slammed her for speaking with a romantic voice while claiming that her sister was sexually abused by Pastor Timi.

Blessing CEO also added that Toyo’s voice in the video was not anger but betrayal from an emotional angle.

Blessing CEO’s opinion,

“They abused your sister and you are talking with romantic voice . Mtweeeeee. You no swear for am with Bible. This story going viral I can’t ignore .

I remember this beautiful lady saying she was a virgin, now you are calling ur so called daddy in the lord his full names. Did you people notice the sound of her voice, it was not anger but betrayal from an emotional angle of someone you feel something.

All this religious people they keep proving me right that they are just a joke … you know ur pastors sexual struggle 🤣🤣🤣. Jokers.

You can imagine what she is saying , you told me you won’t touch her, I asked you not to touch her , you had struggles, blah blah blah .

I rather be controversial than be a religious hypocrite. Let’s get justice for your sister, as for you, go settle with ur daddy in the lord . I am really upset and irritated”.