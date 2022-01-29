TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates heartbreaking experience with husband who’s a…

“God puts me through the worse, forgetting I’m only…

“How can you be ungrateful?” – Actress Empress Njamah calls out…

“This celebrity life is not easy” – BB Naija’s Nengi laments

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Rebecca Hampson popularly known as Nengi, has complained about how much responsibility is expected of a celebrity.

Nengi
Nengi

The reality tv star, in an Instagram live session, stated that being a celebrity has not been easy for her.

READ ALSO

“My worst habit is farting anywhere and anyhow”…

“I haven’t climbed bike in 10 years, my heart…

According to her she wants to go out and have fun without people wanting to snap pictures with her.

Her words,

“This celebrity life is not easy, I want to go out and have fun. It’s not easy. I don’t want to worry about people taking pictures and all of that. Even when I wear mask people still recognize me. They will still find a way to recognize me.So I don’t know if there is anything else I can do”.

As expected her fans took to the comments and expressed their views. See some comments below,

@Dellaville wrote: “Kuku travel abroad nobody knows you dere you will have fun in peace”.

@Bola_gentle wrote: “Let’s hear word.everyone is a celebrity. It depend on how you celebrate yourself individually”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates heartbreaking experience with husband who’s a soldier

“God puts me through the worse, forgetting I’m only human”…

“How can you be ungrateful?” – Actress Empress Njamah calls out Ada Ameh

Regina Daniels finally addresses case with Jaruma following her re-arrest

Corps member, Princess Odume who was arrested for allegedly hacking boyfriend to…

Regina Daniels exposes her chats with Jaruma over kayanmata deal (Screenshots)

Lady narrates her encounter with a man she met online

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“This celebrity life is not easy” – BB Naija’s Nengi laments

Broke men should be banned from getting married – Man fumes (Video)

General hospital reportedly switches two babies whose parents have same surname

Lady slams guys who got distracted after seeing her back side (Video)

Lady calls out church for donning her father in a holy dress after he abandoned…

‘This grace is ageless’ – reactions as actress Bukunmi Oluwashina share…

“I am not a witch” – Janemena cries out as she opens up on her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More