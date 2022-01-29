“This celebrity life is not easy” – BB Naija’s Nengi laments

Big Brother Naija star, Rebecca Hampson popularly known as Nengi, has complained about how much responsibility is expected of a celebrity.

The reality tv star, in an Instagram live session, stated that being a celebrity has not been easy for her.

According to her she wants to go out and have fun without people wanting to snap pictures with her.

Her words,

“This celebrity life is not easy, I want to go out and have fun. It’s not easy. I don’t want to worry about people taking pictures and all of that. Even when I wear mask people still recognize me. They will still find a way to recognize me.So I don’t know if there is anything else I can do”.

As expected her fans took to the comments and expressed their views. See some comments below,

@Dellaville wrote: “Kuku travel abroad nobody knows you dere you will have fun in peace”.

@Bola_gentle wrote: “Let’s hear word.everyone is a celebrity. It depend on how you celebrate yourself individually”.