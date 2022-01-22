TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has addressed speculations regarding her relationship with colleague, Funke Akindele.

For some time now, it has been rumoured that the actresses have been fighting each other over an undisclosed issue.

However, Badmus took to her Instagram page to address the allegations as she revealed she has no issues with Funke.

She stated that Funke Akindele is her ride-or-die friend with whom she talks to every second of the day.

“Guys, I’m sick and tired of y’all insinuating @funkejenifaakindele and I are fighting for no singular reason……In case y’all don’t know this woman right here is my ride till the end, I love her from the bottom of my heart and what we share is beyond friendship…..

we talk every day, we see almost every other day, the fact that we don’t post our moments lately doesn’t mean we are fighting!!! We are only saving it for a bigger picture and we need to keep y’all in suspense…..

Lafunky is my blood and flesh……y’all should please stop insinuating! We are good and forever good….. Maybe not necessary but Just need to put this out here for clarity! That’s my home girl here! Oya e file fun Lafunky,” she wrote.

