“Tithing is not compulsory and doesn’t have anything to do with salvation” — Uti Nwachukwu

Reality TV star, Uti Nwachukwu, has opined that paying tithes in church is not compulsory and doesn’t guarantee salvation.

The media personality in a series of tweets stated that even though paying tithes works for those who give 10% of their earnings to God but paying tithe is not compulsory.

He however noted that it is wrong for pastors to use fear of punishment to threaten their members to pay tithe.

His words read in part,

“A lot of people get this whole tithing thing wrong! Does it work? Yes! But It is not compulsory! And you will not be punished for not practicing it! It is an elective! A covenant blessing available for those interested.

“What is wrong is using fear of punishment to threaten your congregation into practicing it! It’s like the government waking up today to tell us that you’d be arrested if you don’t invest in real estate. Same goes for first fruits, offerings and all types of giving.

“Let people know the advantages but do not lie to them that they sin if they don’t practice it. Love and faith are all that matter in our chosen religion. Your faith will always produce results. Which is why some people doing the unimaginable still produce results.”

