“Totally unacceptable for you to flaunt your boyfriend online” — Actress, Chioma Ifemeludike blasts James Brown

Actress, Chioma Ifemeludike, has expressed disappointment in crossdresser, James Brown, blasting him for flaunting his boyfriend online.

Recall we reported yesterday, the controversial crossdresser shared a video with his lover, whom he calls Papito, on his Instagram page, generating intense reactions.

But while reacting, Chioma Ifemeludike blasted him for having the nerves to show off his boyfriend despite knowing it is a punishable offence in Nigeria.

She also asserted that homosexuality is a sin before God and man, and it is totally unacceptable for James Brown to post such video online.

The Nollywood actress wrote on her page;

“Since the inception of humanity, the concept of male and female copulation for pleasure and reproduction is the only acceptable and natural way but trust humans to always want to challenge God🤦🏽‍♀️like they are planning to abandon earth and relocate to Mars.

I don’t even care if the entire western and European countries support this lifestyle through their laws, the truth remains that it is an alien culture between humans, even worse in Africa. As a Christian, Homosexuality is a sin before God and man and must be publicly condemned by any society that doesn’t want to incur the wrath of God!

I don’t support violence on people who are found living this way but with love , preaching and counselling we can win their souls back to Christ.

It doesn’t matter if you practice this lifestyle in the public or private place just bear in mind that you’re living upside down and must return to default setting.

@wf_jamesbrown Flaunting this lifestyle in the way you did on your social media platform where thousands of teenage boys follow you is totally unacceptable…”

See the post below: