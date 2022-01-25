TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports…

Toyo Baby accuses Pastor Timi Adigun of taking control of her social media accounts

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Olayode Juliana, popularly known as Toyo Baby, has accused her spiritual father and social media manager, Pastor Timi Adigun of taking control of her social media accounts.

The actress in an Instagram video stated that Timi Adigun seized her social media passwords and refused to hand them over to her.

She also added that she and her sister went to the Pastor’s church on Sunday but he asked his security men to throw them out.

READ ALSO

“Sometimes what you see on social media is not what it…

“Live your best life and stop tensioning yourself with…

She however stated that she is exhausted and doesn’t want anyone calling or texting her on the right way to handle the matter.

Her words,

“I know some people are going to call me and say all sort but I AM TIRED!!! To some people, this might be a wrong move, and some might prefer I stay quite but I am honestly TIRED!!!! And I am not going to shut up. I DON’T KNOW WHAT Timilehin Adigun wants from me, I really don’t know. There is so much I want to say but I don’t even have the words to express it. I also know that people are going to have different opinion about it. Right now, I don’t want anybody calling me or texting me to tell me how to go about my life, what to say or what not to say, what to do or what not to do, nobody should tell me what the spirit is saying to them or tell me to think about the church and the body of Christ. I don’t want to hear any of it.

“I don’t understand why I am having to pay or stress to get my stuff from a guy who is sitting in his mother’s school doing nothing. I just want my passwords for goodness sake and I want Timilehin Adigun to leave me alone!” Juliana cried out”.

Watch video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe as she ties…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has…

“Still celebrating you my king” – Mercy Aigbe gushes over her…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus mourns

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Toyo Baby accuses Pastor Timi Adigun of taking control of her social media…

“You can’t be cheating and ministering” – Bolanle…

“Sometimes what you see on social media is not what it is in real…

Skit-maker, De General reportedly convicted after found guilty of drug…

Singer, Olakira bags brand ambassador deal with Maserati; receives new car…

“Ned no get work” – Reactions as Jaruma is allegedly rearrested and remanded in…

“God saved my life after suffering postpartum hemorrhage” – Adesua Etomi…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More