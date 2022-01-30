Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her trademark slogan

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Trouble is obviously looming between ex-Big Brother Naija housemates, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha and Maria Chike.

Tacha
Tacha

This is so as, Tacha warned Maria against using her trademark slogan, “No leave no transfer”, but the latter disregarded the warning.

Maria took to Twitter on Saturday 29tg, January, 2021, and shared a caption which contained Tacha’s trademark slogan while hailing her fans.

Maria Chike
Maria Chike

In her tweet she wrote,

“We die here, no leave, no transfer”.

In reaction to this Tacha took to the comments and warned her not to use her trademark slogan.

She also shared her trademark certificate which reveals that the slogan, “no leave no transfer”, has been registered by Tacha as her trademark.

Maria disregarded her warning and used the trademark slogan the second time.

Her words,

“Because you’re engaged doesn’t mean you’re sexually active. Try and eat rice today…Happy Sunday my heartbeats…We die here, no leave, no transfer”.

Recall that the slogan, “no leave no transfer”, has been Tacha’s signature slogan since she participated in the Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.

It was a slogan she used to hail her fanbase that she wouldn’t be evicted from the show, but Tacha was disqualified from the show.

However she didn’t let this discourage her as she keeps winning by day, and she is arguably one of the most successful among the ex-housemates in the Big Brother Naija season 4 edition.

See below,

Tacha's trademark slogan certificate
Tacha’s trademark slogan certificate
