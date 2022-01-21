Tunde Ednut goes ‘gaga’ as he reveals the gift he received from billionaire Obi Cubana for his birthday party (Video)

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana has gifted his friend, Tunde Ednut N5M and 6 cows for his upcoming birthday party.

The ace entertainer turned a new age yesterday and was celebrated by fans and well-wishers in a grand style.

Obi Cubana who didn’t fail to show off his wealth, amazed everyone with his own distinct birthday present.

Ednut whose joy knew no bounds took to his IG page to make the announcement while thanking the Cubana Groups’ CEO, he wrote:

“Obi Cubana just gave me 6 COWS AT ONCE for Abuja Location Ooooooooo!!! 6 COWS AT ONCE Ooo! Choooooiiiiiiiii……

My God, thank God for my life Ooo….. Omo, another tears don roll down my eyes again. GOD, thank you for this love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Thank you @obi_cubana. ABUJAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA COME OUT Ooooooooo on the 22nd Tunde Ednut Party at CITY PARK WUSE 2. .”

In a follow-up post where he appreciated Cubana for the cash gift, he also wrote:

“I ain’t doing no gad damn giveaway with this one. Atleast this one has covered the cost of the car I bought to give out to a lucky person at the LAGOS LOCATION on Saturday. Chooooooooooooooiii. Thank you soooooo @obi_cubana”

See posts below: