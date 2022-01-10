TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Talent manager, Ubi Franklin has reacted to reports that his ex, Sandra Iheuwa’s 5 months marriage to Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson has ended.

Recall, hours ago, Thompson confirmed that his marriage to Sandra has hit the rocks, and also gave reasons for the marriage failure.

Steve said he wasted 45 million Naira to marry Sandra only to discover that Sandra “married for social media, not for the home.”

He added that Sandra fights everyone, including his family members and constantly reminds him that she’s an American and tells him that he married her to get “Green card”.

He said his marriage can no longer work because of Sandra’s “too much use of social media.”

He added that she threatened that she knows bloggers and will tarnish his image on blogs if he ends things.

Sandra is heavily pregnant with their first child. Sandra also has other kids with other men, including a daughter she shares with Ubi Franklin.

Reacting to the news, Ubi Franklin shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

