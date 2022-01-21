TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady reveals what her male friend said to her after she sent him…

Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape reportedly gets featured as exam…

Man shares sad experience after getting married to a runs girl

Update: School proprietor arrested for masterminding murder of 5-year-old girl

Entertainment
By Shalom

Abdulmalik Tanko, the proprietor of a private school in Kano, Noble Kids School, has been arrested over death of 5-year-old Hanifa.

Abdulmalik was arrested by the police for abducting and Killing Hanifa Abubakar who was a pupil in the school, prior to her death.

READ ALSO

Kidnappers kill beautiful five-year-old girl, chop her body…

Family sources said he was among the first set of people who came to console her parents.

Her uncle, Suraj Suleiman, confirmed the killing and recovery of her remains at a private school in Tudunwada, Nasarawa local government area of Kano.

According to him, the abductor first took her to his wife, but the wife rejected to keep her.

“After his wife rejected to keep Hanifa, he took her to Tudunwada where he operates a private school and then laced her tea with rat poison,” he said.

“After she was poisoned to death, the kidnappers then cut her body into pieces and buried it within the school.”

It was gathered that the abductors were arrested around Zaria Road in Kano last night while attempting to collect the second tranche of the 6 million Naira ransom.

The 5-year-old was whisked away on December 4, 2021 by the kidnappers, who came in a commercial tricycle and lured her to enter for a joyride.

The incident occurred at 5pm when she and other neighbourhood children were returning from an Islamic school.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady reveals what her male friend said to her after she sent him money

Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape reportedly gets featured as exam question in…

Man shares sad experience after getting married to a runs girl

I killed US-bound doctor, Obidike because he tried to have gay s*x with me…

Man narrates how a lady’s sense of entitlement made her lose her…

Rev. Uma Ukpai shares his experience with his wife, a night to their wedding

Update: School proprietor arrested for masterminding murder of 5-year-old girl

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who dreamt about her husband impregnating another woman, cries out as her…

Tunde Ednut goes ‘gaga’ as he reveals the gift he received from…

How I was threatened by witches during pregnancy – Uche Ogbodo opens up

“My bank balance is now N55, please help!” – Actress cries out as her PA…

“You’re using iPhone 12 but your room looks like prison” – Lady slammed for…

Nigerians react to epic transformation photo of viral amputee hawker, Mary…

Lady narrates how her male friend got devastated after a lady used and dumped…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More