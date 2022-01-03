Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze is recuperating after undergoing a successful spinal cord surgery.

Recall, months ago, the ailing actor got financial help from Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin which enabled him to go for surgery.

READ ALSO

“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By…

The legendary actor, after being involved in an accident a while ago, had difficulty walking.

Medical specialists advised that he undergoes a procedure to liberate his spinal cord in order to regain his movement. The separation of the actor’s cervical vertebrae 3 from the cervical vertebrae 4 was part of the procedure.

Prior to the procedure, Ohameze was confined to a wheelchair and received N8 million from popular Warri-based Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

In an update, the veteran actor was heard stating that the surgical process was a success.

