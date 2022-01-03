Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

Veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze is recuperating after undergoing a successful spinal cord surgery.

Recall, months ago, the ailing actor got financial help from Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin which enabled him to go for surgery.

The legendary actor, after being involved in an accident a while ago, had difficulty walking.

Medical specialists advised that he undergoes a procedure to liberate his spinal cord in order to regain his movement. The separation of the actor’s cervical vertebrae 3 from the cervical vertebrae 4 was part of the procedure.

Prior to the procedure, Ohameze was confined to a wheelchair and received N8 million from popular Warri-based Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

In an update, the veteran actor was heard stating that the surgical process was a success.

Watch video below: