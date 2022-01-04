Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo Akpofure has finally settled his long time beef with his cousin Venita Akpofure.

Venita who has always been against Neo’s relationship with Vee since their journey in the lockdown house, has reconciled with Neo amid rumours that he is no longer dating Vee.

A video making the rounds on social media, captured Neo and Venita hugging tightly as fans and family cheered them on.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online as diverse opinions are shared. While some Nigerians mocked Vee, others stated that family is everything.

During her live video session, Vee however warned everybody to mind their business.

“My answer is mind your business. When I go home, are you here with me? Do you live with me? Do you shower with me? Do you sleep with me? Do you watch TV with me? Noo.This is all you see.

I have never come on social media to announce any part of my personal life. And it’s never going to happen now. So my advice is for you to mind your business. If everybody minds their business, life will be running smoothly. You shippers, you are in my DM, you are in my Twitter. You are in my Snapchat asking me the same questions”.