“Visiting politicians is not an achievement, focus on your restaurant business” – Uche Maduagwu advises Whitemoney

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has slammed reality star, Whitemoney, advising him to concentrate his efforts on the restaurant business rather than visiting politicians and billionaires all the time.

The Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner had exclaimed with joy and enthusiasm after meeting Senator Dino Melaye, declaring that he had made it.

But amused by this, Uche Maduagwu has criticized Whitemoney for it, claiming that visiting politicians and billionaires is not at all an achievement to write home about.

In his words;

“Dear WM, every time I look at you, I see a drop of GREATNESS in you only if you will listen to the voice of wisdom… visiting BILLIONAIRES and politicians no be achievement bro, focus on restaurant business this year and all these rich and powerful men go dey queue to chop your food.”

