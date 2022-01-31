“Wahala no dey finish” – Nigerians react as ‘Mai Ruwa’ allegedly supplies water to Bayelsa State Water Board

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Some photos making the rounds on social media shows a water vendor (popularly known as Mai Ruwa) reportedly supplying water to the Bayelsa State Water Board.

The viral photos has generated intense reactions from netizens and myriad of reactions with some many Nigerians lamenting over the deplorable condition of Bayelsa state and others castigating the Nation in general.

Reactions as Mai Ruwa supplies water to Bayelsa Water Board

The photos were shared by a twitter user identified as @ayemoubar.

The original Twitter post reads;

”Mai Ruwa supplied water to the government agency in charge of water supply in Bayelsa State.
I’m in sifia pane.”

@GermmiuAree wrote:

“Govt agency in charge of water supply arrest a water vendor popularly called Mai Ruwa for illegal water distribution.”

Esosa Osasere @SosaQOsasere wrote;

“Dem fit change the story ,dem go say na the vendor come fetch water for their office #naija govt”

Rosaline Nyingifa @RNyingifa wrote:

“Very shameful. This is how it has been for the past nine years. There is no water in any part of the State capital, they all rely on private boreholes and sachet water”

