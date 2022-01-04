TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s…

Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress,…

Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

“We need to stop encouraging those terr0rists in traffic claiming to be beggars” – Chita Agwu writes

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Actress, Chita Agwu, is obviously not an advocate of street begging. She recently described street beggars as terrorists.

Chita Agwu
Chita Agwu

Chita Agwu in a post on her insta story stated that street beggars are terrorists who beg whenever there is traffic congestion on the road.

READ ALSO

The 12 most notorious ISIS executioners and leaders –…

10 most dangerous terrorist groups in the world (With…

According to her street beggars are fond of harassing passengers and foaming drivers window side if people refuse to give them money.

Agwu thereby stated that people should stop encouraging street beggars as they are criminals.

In her words ;

“We really need to stop encouraging those terrorists in traffic claiming to be beggars, harrassing you and foaming your drivers window side when you refuse to part with your money!

This is harrasment and we need to stop encouraging these criminals”.

See below,

Chita Agwu
Chita Agwu
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister,…

Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress, Tonto Dikeh…

Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

Man allegedly pays his friend N5K to kill his pregnant wife in Ogun State…

Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and Amanda allegedly…

Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister calls out partner for being abusive

After 10 years of waiting, woman dies on Christmas day, two days after birthing…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“Wahala no dey finish” – Reactions as congregation seen singing ‘Zazu Zeh’ to…

“Mamiwater power, powerless power” – Femi Fani-Kayode sings as he thanks God for…

“Not every father is uneducated, my dad is a medical doctor” – James Brown tells…

“They slept with my wife when I was broke, I’ll use money to sleep with people’s…

“Mind your business – BB Naija’s Vee slams Nigerians asking if…

“We need to stop encouraging those terr0rists in traffic claiming to be…

Police finally breaks silence on alleged attempted kidnap of singer, Teni

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More