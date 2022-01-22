TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Update: School proprietor arrested for masterminding murder of…

Nigerians react to epic transformation photo of viral amputee…

Mother of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, reportedly attacks…

“We should protect ourselves, follow law and order” – Heartbreaking video of late 5-year-old Hanifa, surfaces (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbreaking video of late 5-year-old pupil, Hanifa who was killed by her school teacher, has surfaced social media.

In the video, the late pupil was heard speaking in her local dialect, as she advised those who cared to listen, to protect themselves and follow law and order.

READ ALSO

I used N100 rat poison to kill 5-year-old Hanifa – Suspect…

Update: School proprietor arrested for masterminding murder…

Hanifa’s life was unfortunately cut short by her school teacher who reportedly laced her drink with rat poison before cutting her to pieces and burying her in a shallow grave.

Following his arrest, the suspect revealed he had killed Hanifa to avoid getting caught, despite collecting ransom from her family members.

A throwback video of the late pupil has surfaced online and this has stirred sad emotions and heartbreaks.

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Update: School proprietor arrested for masterminding murder of 5-year-old girl

Nigerians react to epic transformation photo of viral amputee hawker, Mary…

Mother of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, reportedly attacks schoolteacher who…

I used N100 rat poison to kill 5-year-old Hanifa – Suspect confesses

Kidnappers kill beautiful five-year-old girl, chop her body into pieces after…

“My bank balance is now N55, please help!” – Actress cries out as her PA…

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to hawk, shares…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“It’s either private, first class or business class” – Annie Idibia brags, says…

Ikorodu Bois hilariously remake moment Wizkid and Davido hugged each other last…

“Do you have the gold they’re digging for?” – Actress, Kelechi Okafor…

Ayra Starr thanks Don Jazzy, her fans as she celebrates 1 year in the music…

“How many Nigerians do you want to put in prison” – Jaruma…

Man narrates how he fainted twice after his wife revealed he isn’t the…

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to hawk, shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More