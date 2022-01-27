TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a…

‘What anyone thinks of me is totally baseless’ – Actress Dayo Amusa

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa , is no doubt unbothered over people’s opinion about her. To her people’s opinion doesn’t matter.

Dayo Amusa
Dayo Amusa

The talented actress in a cryptic post she shared on her Instagram page, stated that she is not bothered over people’s opinion about her as such opinion is baseless.

READ ALSO

“I know I have caused people pain in the past, but for the…

“It took me 16 years of struggle to be…

According to her she has put aside people’s opinion and resolved to live by her dreams and rules.

She added that it anyone can’t live with her dreams such should not feature in her story.

In her words:

“At this point, what anyone thinks of me is totally baseless. I mean, I just can’t be bothered. I live by my dreams and by my rules. If you can’t live with it, it is not compulsory you feature in my story”.

See below,

Dayo Amusa
Dayo Amusa
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops cryptic post about…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his wife-to-be, says he…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a scam

“This is the second home Mercy Aigbe is destroying” – Insider…

Mother cries out over suspicions that her husband is defiling little daughter

How a goat helped my mother give birth to me – Bella Shmurda narrates

“Learn to be quiet even if you have got a lot to say” – Funke…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels finally addresses case with Jaruma following her re-arrest

“Over 80% of us are guilty of infidelity” – Delta chief says…

“Buhari administration has achieved more than the US government in terms of…

Bobrisky postpones N800M mansion’s housewarming party, after lady copied his…

Infidelity: Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo deletes Instagram and Twitter accounts

Kanye West to reportedly hire homeless people as fashion models for his next…

‘What anyone thinks of me is totally baseless’ – Actress Dayo Amusa

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More