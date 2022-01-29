‘’What exactly do you want from this pregnant woman trying to live her life’’ – Sandra Iheuwa cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nigerian serial businesswoman and  Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa , has cried out over the fake social media pages used to troll on her Instagram.

The pregnant business woman in a post on her Instagram page stated that fake social media accounts are used to type hurtful comments on her page.

She however questioned what these trolls want from her a pregnant woman because the negative comments don’t affect her.

In her words:

“There’s this particular fake account that keeps commenting on my personal and business page even when I block and delete they make a new account and keep commenting hate. I don’t know why you have so much energy creating a fake account to troll about my life? I don’t know what so special about my life that makes you leave yours and concentrate on mine.

So why so much energy on this pregnant woman trying to live her life? So what exactly do you want and what’s your ambition in this life. Is it your destiny to be creating fake accounts? Your words don’t hurt me am just disturbed by the time you take to create fake account to troll another human being especially a pregnant one at that.

When you should be using that time to do useful things that benefit your life, I hope you see this, I will keep looking and deleting and I pray that God delivers you from this mental illness before you enter the market. I have used future blocking them and any future accounts they create but it looks like it’s not working…anyways let pray they don’t enter market”.

