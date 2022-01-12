“Who asked for ur 2cent opinion?” — OAP, N6 dragged over remark following De General’s arrest

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Social media users have dragged OAP, Oluwapelumi Orungbe better known as N6, over a shady remark he made following the arrest of skit maker, De General.

N6 dragged over remark on De General arrest

Recall that not long ago, the NDLEA released the mugshot of the Instagram comic artist which indicted him of being in possession of both Cannabis and Tramadol.

De General got arrested at midnight after a raid was conducted by the NDLEA on his house, which subsequently led to a detention of the skit-maker.

Reacting to this, N6 took to his IG Stories to make a statement that did not sit well with some social media users.

“Skit maker by day. Drug dealer by night. Now that’s some Gangster Shit,” he wrote.

See his post below:

This prompted reactions from Netizens with many slamming him for the statement. See below:

