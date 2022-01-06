“Why did I sister-zone you?” – BBNaija star, Sammie expresses regret, after seeing Maria’s stunning photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike has shared some lovely photos of herself on Instagram, which has made fellow reality TV star, Sammie, to regret sister-zoning her.

Sammie expresses regret over sister-zoning Maria Chike

The former Air hostess took to her official Instagram page to flaunt her beauty in a quite revealing outfit, while boldly admitting that she is a man’s temptation.

Maria Chike captioned the photo:
“Stay up on my Instagram, it’s pure temptation. In my Barbie world”

Sammie expresses regret over sister-zoning Maria Chike

However, while reacting in the comments section, Sammy expressed regret for placing Maria in a friend zone, as they are now simply friends and he is unable to make attempts toward her.

In his words;
“The hair… God! why did I sister zone you?”

See his post below:

