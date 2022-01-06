“Why did I sister-zone you?” – BBNaija star, Sammie expresses regret, after seeing Maria’s stunning photos

Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike has shared some lovely photos of herself on Instagram, which has made fellow reality TV star, Sammie, to regret sister-zoning her.

The former Air hostess took to her official Instagram page to flaunt her beauty in a quite revealing outfit, while boldly admitting that she is a man’s temptation.

Maria Chike captioned the photo:

“Stay up on my Instagram, it’s pure temptation. In my Barbie world”

However, while reacting in the comments section, Sammy expressed regret for placing Maria in a friend zone, as they are now simply friends and he is unable to make attempts toward her.

In his words;

“The hair… God! why did I sister zone you?”

See his post below: