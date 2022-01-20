Wife threatens husband after he fell in love with housemaid and married her, despite having six children with wife

A Nigerian woman has threatened to deal with her husband after he married their housemaid without her knowledge.

According to a Facebook user who shared details of the incident, the wife often travels on business trips and hardly has time for her husband or their six children.

The husband subsequently fell head over heels in love with the housemaid and married her.

The wife has now sworn that she’d deal with him unless he sends the housemaid away.

The poster wrote;

“For those who do not understand Hausa. This is the story of a man who married his house girl as 2nd wife because his wife is a busy businesswoman who frequently travels out of the country.

She hardly has time for her husband or their six children. Now she’s insisting that he send the new wife (ex-housegirl) away or she’ll deal with him. The man and his new wife insist that it’s legally/islamically ok and they are happily married and deeply in love. They will not be separated, regardless of the circumstances.”