Wizkid celebrates second son, Ayo as he turns 6 (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid is celebrating his second son, Ayo on his 6th birthday.

The ace singer took to his Instagram page story to share an adorable photo of his son with love emojis.

Wizkid welcomed his son, Ayo in 2016 with US-based Guinean model, Binta Diamond Diallo.

Ayo’s mum, Binta also celebrated Ayo’s birthday on her Instagram page, where she lauded him and showered him with praises.

She also wished him all the great things in life as he clocks a new age.

She wrote,

“My pride & joy @king_ayo_ 👑 happy 6th birthday my wonderful son! Wishing you all the great things in life, may you celebrate many more. God bless you🙏 I love you so.”

