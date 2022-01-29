WizKid’s 3rd baby mama, Jada P, speaks on his rumored love affair with Tems

There have been rumors of love affair between Grammy winning artiste, Wizkid and fast rising artiste, Tems. This has been making rounds online following the music collaboration between the two.

WizKid’s third baby mama, Jada P, has therefore reacted to the rumored love affair between her baby daddy, Wizkid and Tems.

Jada during a recent question and answer interview on her Twitter page, a fan asked about her opinion on the rumored love affair between Wizkid and Tems.

While responding, Jada P, described Tems as one of the best female artiste in Africa. According to her, Tems’ music artistry is unmatched.

Jada P’s reply,

“Tems is 1 of da BEST female artist 2 come out of the continent! Her artistry is unmatched.Yet our own will be the first 2 try & change da narrative & perception of her character. Instead of letting her shine like da Medium star she is & celebrating da achievements of what Essence has done.”

In another news, WizKid’s third baby mama and talent manager, Jada P, has said that she finds it degrading and discriminating whenever she is regarded as WizKid’s third baby mama instead of being referred by her name.

