TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates heartbreaking experience with husband who’s a…

“How can you be ungrateful?” – Actress Empress Njamah calls out…

“God puts me through the worse, forgetting I’m only…

WizKid’s 3rd baby mama, Jada P, speaks on his rumored love affair with Tems

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

There have been rumors of love affair between Grammy winning artiste, Wizkid and fast rising artiste, Tems. This has been making rounds online following the music collaboration between the two.

WizKid’s third baby mama, Jada P, has therefore reacted to the rumored love affair between her baby daddy, Wizkid and Tems.

Jada during a recent question and answer interview on her Twitter page, a fan asked about her opinion on the rumored love affair between Wizkid and Tems.

READ ALSO

“I have never loved anyone the way I love Wizkid”,…

Singer, Bella Shmurda dragged over what he did to Wizkid…

While responding, Jada P, described Tems as one of the best female artiste in Africa. According to her, Tems’ music artistry is unmatched.

Jada P’s reply,

“Tems is 1 of da BEST female artist 2 come out of the continent! Her artistry is unmatched.Yet our own will be the first 2 try & change da narrative & perception of her character. Instead of letting her shine like da Medium star she is & celebrating da achievements of what Essence has done.”

In another news, WizKid’s third baby mama and talent manager, Jada P, has said that she finds it degrading and discriminating whenever she is regarded as WizKid’s third baby mama instead of being referred by her name.

See below,

Their exchange
Their exchange
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates heartbreaking experience with husband who’s a soldier

“How can you be ungrateful?” – Actress Empress Njamah calls out Ada Ameh

“God puts me through the worse, forgetting I’m only human”…

Corps member, Princess Odume who was arrested for allegedly hacking boyfriend to…

Regina Daniels finally addresses case with Jaruma following her re-arrest

Regina Daniels exposes her chats with Jaruma over kayanmata deal (Screenshots)

General hospital reportedly switches two babies whose parents have same surname

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

WizKid’s 3rd baby mama, Jada P, speaks on his rumored love affair with…

“Social media is a market place” – Jym Lyke reveals why he…

“This celebrity life is not easy” – BB Naija’s Nengi laments

Broke men should be banned from getting married – Man fumes (Video)

General hospital reportedly switches two babies whose parents have same surname

Lady slams guys who got distracted after seeing her back side (Video)

Lady calls out church for donning her father in a holy dress after he abandoned…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More