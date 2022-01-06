“Women with moustache have good pvssy” — Cardi B says as she shows off her ‘moustache’ (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

US rapper, Cardi B, has taken to social media to show off her moustache while making a silly comment about women with it.

Cardi B moustache women pvssy

In the video she shared on her Instagram Story, the 29-year-old rapper pointed out there is an unpopular take that women with moustache usually have good pvssy.

In her words, “They say if you have a moustache, you’ve got good p***y, so purr”

Watch video below:

Cardi B’s video has since stirred hilarious reactions from Nigerians on social media as they point out that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has a reputation of catching cruise.

@teminikan__ wrote, “This one is just a mad ass cruiser😂

@fyetti wrote, “Wow what an amazing discovery 😂 now I want a mustache”

__ololade__x wrote, “Take cardi b serious at ur own risk”

@makzy_official wrote, “But a lot of Nigerians feels that we’re wicked 😂😂 am tired of dealing wit such criticism 😂

