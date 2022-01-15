“Yes and na heaven I dey go” — Singer, Olakira confirms Mummy G.O is his sister

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Peter

Nigerian singer, Olakira, has seemingly confirmed that controversial preacher, Funmilayo Adebayo aka Mummy G.O, is his sister.

Singer, Olakira confirms Mummy G.O is his sister

Viral reports had earlier alleged that the ‘Maserati’ hitmaker is somehow related to the viral evangelist and founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God.

A fan then took to twitter to ask that the singer confirms or debunk the repots serving rounds online.

“Na true say mummy G.O na ur sis???” The fan asked Olakira.

Responding to the fan’s question, Olakira noted that Mummy G.O is his sister.

“Yes she’s my sister and na heaven I dey go”, he wrote.

Mummy G.O became popular on social media after her memes went viral, following videos of her hell-threatening sermons.

Refer to their exchange below:

