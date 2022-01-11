“You are not my author, you can’t write my story” – Kaffy schools a follower, following her divorce announcement

Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has reacted to the criticisms she has received after announcing that she and husband, Joseph Ameh, have settled for a divorce.

The mother of two had in an Instagram post today, made an announcement about her divorce.

According to Kaffy, she and her ex-husband parted ways so that they could grow individually.

She stated that that although they are divorced now, she wishes the best for him.

Reacting, an Instagram follower took to the comment section to express his displeasure with the news. The follower accused Kaffy of misleading young people who are looking up to her.

According to the follower, Kaffy’s divorce has taught millions of youths that look up to her that “divorce is a thing to do”.

“You just showed us the wrong way, you just made kids that will grow with the stigma of divorce and the tails will show in time, you just chose the woke world way… You just joined the bandwagon to promote the destruction of the first ministry God made on earth,” the follower wrote.

In response, Kaffy stated that the follower is not her author and can’t write her life’s story to fit his own narrative.

Seen below is their exchange: