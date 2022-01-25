“You can’t be cheating and ministering” – Bolanle Olukanni reacts to Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal

Controversial on air media personality, Bolanle Olukanni, has said that whenever a pastor cheats he should not continue in the ministry.

According to her a pastor can’t be cheating and be ministering at the same time.

This she said in connection to gospel singer Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal.

Sammie was recently called out on social media after he impregnated an American lady and allegedly asked her to abort the pregnancy.

The news went viral and the gospel singer took to social media and admitted that he committed adultery with the American lady. He also apologized to his wife for cheating on her.

As at the time of writing this report, Sammie has stepped down from the ministry. In a post on his Instagram page, he revealed that he has suspended himself from the ministry.

While reacting to this, OAP Bolanle Olukanni took to Twitter and stated that Sammie stepping down from the ministry is a step towards his healing and restoration.

Her words,

“When you cheat & you are in a moral position you must step away from Ministry! You have to ! And also it’s sooo important to hold yourself accountable & confess. When something is in the dark let it come to the light so that there is healing!”.

“Yes he did a horrible thing & now he has made steps to restore & heal. You can’t be cheating & still ministering. Even if you have repented . Leave the ministry & go & ask yourself why were you cheating. Find the foundation of your relationship with God before your lead others”.

“Honestly I will never understand why people ministers and pastors feel like they can cheat and go on like all is well. It is not well! Cheating is a violation that is so deep and reflection of a deep disconnect with where you should be spiritually”.