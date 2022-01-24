“You deserve to be celebrated” — Maduka Okoye’s girlfriend supports him after Super Eagles AFCON defeat to Tunisia

Jelicia Westhoff, the girlfriend of Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has wrote a lovely message to show support for her lover, after Nigeria crashed out of the 2021 AFCON last night, losing to Tunisia.

Nigerians didn’t take kindly to the 1-0 defeat by Tunisia in Garoua, and have dragged Maduka Okoye to filth for failing to stop the long-range shot that led to the only goal of the match and the subsequent victory of Tunisia.

However, his girlfriend, Jelicia, has now taken to her Instagram Stories to sing his praises and acknowledge the effort he put into the tournament.

Sharing a photo of Okoye, she wrote,

“We are proud of you, not just when you win, or when you stop a ball but because of the person you are from the inside.

I’m proud of your efforts, your focus, your drive, and how you never give up.

You helped the team.. and meade a big mark while there..

You deserve to be celebrated for making it this far.

Forever proud

I love you”

Refer to her post below: