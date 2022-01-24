You have no worth – Shade Ladipo slams Mercy Aigbe over her marriage to married man

Shade Ladipo has thrown shades at Mercy Aigbe for tying the knot with a man who already has four children with his first wife.

Mercy Aigbe has been the latest topic of discussion and criticisms following her marriage to a married man identified as Adekaz.

Shade Ladipo in her reaction, dragged Mercy for getting into a relationship with a man despite knowing that he is married.

She wrote:

“So you see a married man with a whole family and you camp there. You don’t see your worth being second fiddle or a possible family destroyer.

How are you even attracted to a married man. If you’re over 30 years and still sleeping with married men then I feel sorry for you. (Under 30 you’re still foolish so I excuse your behaviour). Sorry because you don’t know your worth.”