TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian Pastor shares photos of “angel” captured on…

She was interfering in my marital affairs – Man narrates…

Lady calls out ‘evil’ pastor who announced her death…

You married your wife so you don’t owe her fidelity – Man advises

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as Arome Jon has stated that married men do not owe their wives fidelity in the marriage.

According to Arome, a man has the right to cheat on his wife for as long as he dims fit because he paid her bride price and married her.

According to him, women also had fun during their younger days, so it’s only fair that the man does the same after getting married.

READ ALSO

I do not regret sacrificing my marriage for my career –…

“I’m sorely disappointed in marriage that I ran…

In his words:

“As a high value man, you owe no woman fidelity. Not even your wife. She made the most of her prime so it’s only fair you enjoy your prime years too. Moreover you married and bought her. She didn’t marry you. A pet cannot be demanding loyalty and allegiance from its owner.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian Pastor shares photos of “angel” captured on camera in his…

She was interfering in my marital affairs – Man narrates why he set his…

Lady calls out ‘evil’ pastor who announced her death on Facebook…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant wife uses public…

Lady calls out COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo over death of her friend

Man narrates experience with his father who invigilated his WAEC exam

“I found out from my 14-year-old daughter that my wife has been cheating on me…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

You married your wife so you don’t owe her fidelity – Man advises

Moment area boys seize Portable’s crown, broke his Range Rover windscreen during…

“I sacrificed my sense for love” – Reality star, Vee opens up

“I’m getting carryover in all my courses so we’ll be in 200L together” –…

Lady recounts how her niece escaped being used for ritual by her fiancé

I do not regret sacrificing my marriage for my career – Actress Shaffy Bello…

“I’m sorely disappointed in marriage that I ran out two weeks after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More