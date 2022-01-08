You married your wife so you don’t owe her fidelity – Man advises

A man identified as Arome Jon has stated that married men do not owe their wives fidelity in the marriage.

According to Arome, a man has the right to cheat on his wife for as long as he dims fit because he paid her bride price and married her.

According to him, women also had fun during their younger days, so it’s only fair that the man does the same after getting married.

In his words:

“As a high value man, you owe no woman fidelity. Not even your wife. She made the most of her prime so it’s only fair you enjoy your prime years too. Moreover you married and bought her. She didn’t marry you. A pet cannot be demanding loyalty and allegiance from its owner.”