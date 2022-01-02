“You raped Matilda Hipsy, I didn’t talk” – Shatta Wale exposes Burna Boy

Ghana dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has accused Burna Boy of raping Ghanaian actress, Matilda Hipsy.

This is coming amidst the feud between the two musicians. Shatta Wale had earlier taken to his social media page and criticized Nigerians for not supporting Ghana artistes.

According to Shatta Wale, Ghanaians showed him love and his music was well accepted. In response to this, Burna Boy challenged Shatta to a fight.

This made Shatta expose Burna Boy. The Ghana based Nigerian musician, took to his social media page and accused Burna Boy of raping Matilda Hipsy.

In response to this, Burna Boy stated that Shatta Wale used to beg him to send his boys to beat singers Davido and Wizkid.

Shatta Wale however noted that the self-acclaimed African giant used to tell him that Nigerians love kidnapping.

