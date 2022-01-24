“You really look like Jesus” – Obi Cubana tells Phyno; stirs massive reactions [Video]

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Popular billionaire and business magnate, Obinna Iyiegbu also known as Obi Cubana has tipped popular rapper, Phyno, for a role in one of the Christian movies because he “really looks” like Jesus Christ.

Obi Cubana who spoke in the Igbo language while spotted chilling with Phyno and some other of his friends at a social event, stirred massive reactions as netizens seemed to concur with his observation on the rapper’s looks.

Here are some of the mixed reactions we saw from social media users below:

@prettygloria16 chipped in: “We all don’t know how Jesus looks, or he can say phyno looks like the acting Jesus then”

@laura_baby_ wrote: “he didn’t lie.”

@grac_ey wrote: “Phyno my musical celebrity crush”

Watch the video:

