“You tried to rape a girl I brought to Ghana back then” – Burna Boy fires back at Shatta Wale

Grammy award winning artiste, Burna Boy, has fired back at Shatta Wale. He said that Shatta Wale tried to rape a girl he brought to Ghana few years back.

This is coming after Shatta Wale alleged that Burna Boy raped Ghanaian actress, Matilda Hipsy.

Burna in a series of posts on his Insta story stated that Shatta tried to rape a girl he brought to Ghana few years back.

The self-acclaimed African giant stated that Shatta Wale once masturbated into a cup in front of a girl that didn’t want to have sex with him.

Burna Boy thereby noted that he will be travelling to Ghana on Tuesday, 4th January 2021, and challenged Shatta to a fight.

He noted that he will beat Shatta both in fight and in music.

