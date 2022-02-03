TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her”…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes…

“3 teachers flogged my baby like a goat” – Mother of 1-year-old pupil who died in Delta weeps, as she demands justice

News
By Peter

Gift Ohanezeze, the bereaved mother of the 1-year-seven months-old pupil who died after he was mercilessly flogged in school in Delta, has cried for justice.

Mother of 1-year-seven-months-old boy flogged to death in Delta, cries out for justice

The single mother said the incident happened only three weeks after she registered her baby at the school in Delta. She claimed that her late son, Obinna, was flogged 31 times by Emeka, son of the proprietress of the school, and two other teachers.

READ ALSO

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31…

Fury over FSARS overindulgence

Speaking to newsmen amidst tears, she said that she met the school proprietress on Monday, February 7, the same day her son was flogged and was told that her son was  stubborn, so he deserved the flogging.

In her words;

“As I was making noise creating a scene for the teacher to come out, pupils from the class came out and told me that ‘our big mummy and uncle, and one aunty tied Obinna with white hanky hand and leg, and was flogging him like a goat.’ I now say who is big mummy, they pointed at the proprietress. I met her and she didn’t deny it, she said Obinna is stubborn, that was why. And I said who held him by the hand and leg, the son came out, looked into my face and he was the one. My younger brother said he should come out, and he slapped my brother.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her” – Man proposes…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes of cane in…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife lost her arms…

Bobrisky shades James Brown as he shares video of himself eating inside a…

Man narates his encounter with a lady at a night club in Lagos

‘No Valentine, no gift’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing confirms breakup rumor a…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Nancy Isime decorates her nails with dollar bills (Video)

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

I stopped having s*x with my girlfriend and it made me realize she brings…

The woman who owns my heart, queen of all queens – Olakunle Churchill…

“I can take a selfie naked to prove that I’m not botched” — Actress…

“3 teachers flogged my baby like a goat” – Mother of 1-year-old pupil who died…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More