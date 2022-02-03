“3 teachers flogged my baby like a goat” – Mother of 1-year-old pupil who died in Delta weeps, as she demands justice

Gift Ohanezeze, the bereaved mother of the 1-year-seven months-old pupil who died after he was mercilessly flogged in school in Delta, has cried for justice.

The single mother said the incident happened only three weeks after she registered her baby at the school in Delta. She claimed that her late son, Obinna, was flogged 31 times by Emeka, son of the proprietress of the school, and two other teachers.

Speaking to newsmen amidst tears, she said that she met the school proprietress on Monday, February 7, the same day her son was flogged and was told that her son was stubborn, so he deserved the flogging.

In her words;

“As I was making noise creating a scene for the teacher to come out, pupils from the class came out and told me that ‘our big mummy and uncle, and one aunty tied Obinna with white hanky hand and leg, and was flogging him like a goat.’ I now say who is big mummy, they pointed at the proprietress. I met her and she didn’t deny it, she said Obinna is stubborn, that was why. And I said who held him by the hand and leg, the son came out, looked into my face and he was the one. My younger brother said he should come out, and he slapped my brother.”