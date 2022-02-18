Bobrisky spotted boarding a commercial flight after bragging about flying private jet to Abuja (Video)

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky Okuneye, has been trolled heavily online after he was spotted boarding a commercial flight.

This is coming shortly after the crossdresser bragged about his alleged valentine trip to Abuja on a private jet. Bobrisky also claimed he flew alongside her staff and househelp.

However, the self acclaimed Mummy of Lagos was spotted at the airport making his way through a commercial flight terminal for his trip back to Lagos.

This development triggered social media users to berate the crossdresser for struggling to maintain her internet fake life.

“Bobrisky wey dey shout about Private jet wey him baby use carry ham, na Air peace the osinwin wan fly come Lagos like this,” the user wrote.

