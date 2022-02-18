Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with another woman

An Instagram user, Bisola has recounted her experience with her boyfriend who she paid a surprise visit on Valentine’s day.

According to her, she exchanged Val’s gifts with him through a courier company because they don’t live in the same state before deciding to pay him a surprise visit.

Sharing her story to Omowumi on Instagram, she said,

“After exchanging Val gifts with my boyfriend through a courier company because we don’t live in the same state, I traveled to his state to surprise him.”

She noted that she arrived at about 8pm, she saw her boyfriend’s car parked outside but when she called, he said he wasn’t in.

She also noted “I tried calling him several times to tell him I was at the door but he didn’t pick up my calls and my messages were ignored too. At around 11pm, I called his friends and the two of them lied that he was with them”

She further noted that all efforts she made to call an Uber driver proved abortive. She finally slept under the cold in front of her boyfriend’s house only to discover he was in with another lady.

It was already 12 am I didn’t have anywhere else to go and every Uber driver I contacted to take me to a hotel complained that it was too late. I had to sleep at his door till the following morning.

Cold almost killed me before morning, I was gnashing my teeth all in the name of love. I later found out he was inside all through the night with another lady. It shan’t be well with you Adio.” She said.