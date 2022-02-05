5-months pregnant lady breaks down in tears, says she no longer wants a baby (Video)

A lady who is currently 5 months pregnant has cried out on social media, stating that she no longer wants her unborn baby.

In a video making the rounds online, the sad lady could be seen regretting her action of getting pregnant.

The voice of a man in the background, probably a brother or friend, was also heard encouraging the lady to keep it together while reminding her of the sacrifices it took for her mother to bring her into the world too.

“Carry your thing, I no won carry again. You think say e easy; I don already change mind. Commot hand for my body, no be you put me for this condition,” she said amidst tears.

Watch the video below: