Activist Aisha Yeshufu advises mothers against wearing makeup on their toddlers face

Political and socio-economic rights activist, Aisha Yeshufu, have advised mothers to stop wearing makeup on their toddlers faces.

The activist advised mothers not to wear makeup on their childrens face. She advised that mothers should not put pressure on their kids.

According to her children should be allowed to enjoy their childhood, as they have the rest of their lives to wear makeup.

Her words,

“Your toddler has the rest of her life to wear makeup. Allow her to enjoy her childhood with no pressure”.

