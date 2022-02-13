Actor Gideon Okeke laments hike in the price of bitter cola in Lagos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has lamented about the hike in the price of bitter kola in Lagos. 

Gideon Okeke
Taking to his insta story, Okeke stated that bitter kola is scarce in Lagos and also expensive.

This he said in light of the increase in prices of commodities in the country.

According to him, he used to buy four pieces of bitter kola for N100 but he now buy one piece for N100.

He reiterated that despite the high price of this fruit, it is scarce to get in Lagos.

His words,

“Bitter Kola scarce for Lagos sha. Even when you find sef, one na 100 card! Damn! That shhh used to be 4 for 10/ bucks. Although the aboki confide in me say e wan buy Honda before year finish. Toh all lives matter”.

Gideon Okeke
