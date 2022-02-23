Actor, Saint Obi and partner, Lynda Amobi allegedly in messy divorce scandal following wife’s attempt on his life

Nollywood actor, Saint Obi has been allegedly caught up in a messy divorce scandal with his wife, Lynda Amobi.

Court documents that were made available online by E-Nigeria, show that Saint Obi actually initiated the divorce procedure, while his wife, Lynda Amobi, seems to be sabotaging the process.

However, sources revealed that Lynda Amobi has repeatedly failed show up in court whenever the case was called up, which made the Judge, Justice Omotayo O. Majekodunmi, to issue a bench warrant for her arrest.

Ms. Lynda Amobi (formerly Lynda Saint-Nwafor), an MTN Nigeria executive, and actor Saint Obi (Obinna Nwafor) tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in December 2006 in the former’s homeland of Anambra. The couple is blessed with three children: two boys and a girl.

It was further revealed that the divorce was filed on the basis of an alleged attempt on the actor’s life, which was reportedly masterminded by his wife and her brothers, Michael Amobi and Chukwumobi Amobi, in a suit filed at the High Court of Ogun State with suit number HCT/128/2019 filed by Petitioner, Mr. Saint Obi.

Sources added that Ms. Lynda Amobi has allegedly “imprisoned” the children by hiring Mobile Police officers to protect them without the father’s consent and therefore preventing Saint Obi access to their children.

Nevertheless, Saint Obi, who took a break from movie industry years ago to pursue a different career, is no stranger to marital/divorce controversies, as the actor’s first marriage to the daughter of a Lagos pastor also shattered some years ago.

See court document below: